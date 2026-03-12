<p>The internet has long been home to bizarre trends and unexpected ways to make money — from selling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/taxing-farm-animals-farts-and-burps-denmark-gives-it-a-try-2-3299492">farts </a>in jars to crafting jewelry out of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/human-milk-bank-set-to-open-at-st-john-s-3446049">breast milk</a>. But now, brace yourself for a new viral sensation that’s raising eyebrows across the globe: selling poop for a fortune. Yes, you read that correctly.</p><p>Instagram user 'truely simran' recently shared a video that’s taken social media by storm, claiming that you could earn over a crore simply by donating your poop. "What if I told you that you can get 1.5 crore for your poop?" she asked, sparking curiosity, and a whole lot of reactions from netizens.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>Simran went on to provide some details. She shared a screenshot from a website of one US based company that offered a huge sum for each stool donation. </p><p>"This US company is will to pay you 41,000 per poop," she said in the clip. "₹1.5Cr for your poop? I’m not kidding - your pool can save someone’s life and this company is willing to put their money on it (sic)," read the Instagram post caption.</p>.All's fair over Labubu craze? Russian woman seals the deal to sell her 'soul' for money with own blood.<p>But wait, there’s more — for those who are in peak physical shape or athletic condition, the payout could skyrocket to a staggering $1 million per donation. "For people who are very athletic and in great shape, they’re willing to pay up to $1 million per poop. This is because they believe that your poop can change someone’s life, and they aren’t crazy," Simran enthusiastically explained in the video.</p><p>While the idea of selling poop might sound weird at first, the motive behind it is what adds a deeper layer. According to their website, the stool donations are for Fecal Microbiota Transplants (FMT), a medical procedure that can treat patients with serious gut diseases. </p><p>The page read, "Make money, save lives," highlighting the greater purpose of these donations: they could help save lives and contribute to scientific research.</p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>The video quickly caught attention on social media, garnering over 11,000 likes and an avalanche of comments. "Sh*t just got real," one user wrote. "Wait, whattt?" asked another. The comment section was flooded with users asking Simran for more details about the company and how they could become stool donors themselves.</p>