'Not satisfied with Iran's latest proposal to end war': Trump

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-submits-new-proposal-for-talks-with-us-via-pakistan-report-3987719">Iran has submitted a new proposal for talks with the United States via mediator Pakistan</a>, according to state media reports, to which US President Donald Trump said that he was not satisfied with the latest proposal to end war and that negotiations were taking place by phone. </p><p>"They want to make a deal, I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.</p>.Iran submits new proposal for talks with US via Pakistan: Report.<p>"The Islamic Republic of Iran delivered the text of its latest negotiating proposal to Pakistan, as the mediator in talks with the United States," the official IRNA <em>news agency</em> reported, without providing further details, on Thursday evening. </p>.<p>However, there is yet no clarity on what the proposal includes.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>