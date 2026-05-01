Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'Not satisfied with Iran's latest proposal to end war': Trump

Iran has submitted a new proposal for talks with the United States via mediator Pakistan.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 17:08 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us