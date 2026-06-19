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Not the full picture? Trump says Meloni 'begged' for a photo, Italian PM says he 'made it up'

Underscoring how much Trump's comments have angered Meloni's government, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced he was cancelling a planned visit to the US next week.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:47 IST
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 19 June 2026, 12:47 IST
World newsUSItalyDonald TrumpGiorgia Meloni

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