Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Not very helpful: Trump rebukes UK PM Starmer's approach to Iran strikes

The Iran war is expected to have far-reaching impacts on the cost-of-living crisis in the UK as household bills are hit by global oil prices, which are set for a major spike.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 15:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 15:52 IST
World newsUSIranUKDonald TrumpKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us