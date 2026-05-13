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'Obsessed with Usha': JD Vance reveals what drew him to second lady in new memoir

Vance, who met Usha Bala Chilukuri at the Yale Law School, says that she was the only person he'd felt real passion for.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 01:16 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 01:16 IST
World newsUSmemoirUS Vice President

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