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Oil prices reduce after US President Donald Trump says Iran war will end 'very quickly'

Both benchmark prices fell almost $1 on Tuesday after US Vice President JD Vance said that the US and Iran had made progress in talks, with neither wanting further military action.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 05:50 IST
World newsBusiness NewsUSIranDonald TrumpOil pricesStrait of Hormuz

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