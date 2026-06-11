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Once an Arab oil embargo victim, US becomes world's top oil exporter

US fortunes began to change after 2010, ⁠when oil and gas output from its shale formations soared, first making it the world's top gas and then the world's top oil producer.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:41 IST
World newsUSOil

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