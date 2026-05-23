Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Once Trump’s co-pilot against Iran, Netanyahu is now a mere passenger

Netanyahu has long sold himself to Israeli voters as a kind of Trump whisperer, uniquely capable of enlisting and retaining the president’s support.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 17:14 IST
World newsUSRussiaIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us