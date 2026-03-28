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One month into Iran war, only hard choices for Trump

For now, Trump is keeping the world guessing, one moment making ​pronouncements aimed at soothing volatile markets and in the next issuing threats that spike energy prices.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 06:09 IST
IranDonald Trump

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