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One US citizen tests mildly positive for hantavirus, another has mild symptoms

All the ‌US citizens are being ​airlifted to the United States, and the two passengers with symptoms are travelling in the plane's biocontainment units, HHS added.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 06:22 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 06:22 IST
World newsUnited Stateshealthhantavirus

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