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'Open the f*** Strait, you crazy bas*****': Trump's 'power plant day' warning to Iran

He emphasised on the opening that Tehran has effectively shut down since the ‌US-Israel offensive launched attacks ‌on Iran more than a ‌month ago.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 03:02 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 13:59 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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