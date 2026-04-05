<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Sunday stated in a social media post that the United States will zero in on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s bridges and power plants on Tuesday if the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> is not reopened.</p><p>"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he said in a Truth Social post.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-middle-east-west-asia-strikes-drones-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-kuwait-unsc-missiles-attacks-lebanon-hezbollah-beirut-white-house-mojtaba-khamenei-ceasfire-strikes-on-power-plants-3957446">Track latest updates on the US-Israel, Iran war here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-middle-east-west-asia-strikes-drones-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-kuwait-unsc-missiles-attacks-lebanon-hezbollah-beirut-white-house-mojtaba-khamenei-ceasfire-strikes-on-power-plants-3957446"> </a></p>.'Iran’s military leaders terminated': Trump shares video of strike in Tehran claiming it killed top leaders.<p>"Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bas*****, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!," Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: "Praise be to Allah."</p><p>He emphasised on the opening of the key shipping channel that Tehran has effectively shut down since the US-Israel offensive launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.</p>.<p>In a response to Trump's threats, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the US President that his "reckless moves" would mean "our whole region is going to burn".</p><p>"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands," he said on SUnday, through a post on social media.</p><p>"Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes."</p><p>Furthermore, he also advised to respect the the rights of Iranian people, calling it the "only real solution."</p><p>"The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game," his post thread read. </p>.<p>On Monday, Iran's central military command warned of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.</p><p>"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a statement made by a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters read, posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram, <em>AFP</em> reported.</p><p>The President separately said he would hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the US military rescued two US pilots whose aircraft were downed in Iran. </p>