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Opening of Strait, Tehran to sell oil freely, 60-day ceasefire extension: US-Iran deal

On Saturday, Trump said that a "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran's Fars News Agency disputed the claims.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 04:01 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 04:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranCeasefire

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