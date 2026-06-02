<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-team-to-visit-india-from-june-1-4-for-trade-talks-4018064">US</a> Customs and Border Protection arrested 52 individuals during ‘Operation Checkmate’ for being in the US illegally. Of them, 36 were illegal semi-truck drivers, mainly hailing from India. </p><p>About 30 individuals from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-india-news">India</a>, were found to be living in the US illegally and working as commercial truck drivers, during the week of May 11-15 when the federal operation, aimed at enhancing public safety through enforcement of immigration statutes to detect and arrest illegal persons operating commercial motor vehicles in the country, was carried out in Arizona.</p><p>According to reports, most possessed employment authorisation documents, which were obtained during the Joe Biden administration and were no longer valid. All individuals were processed in accordance with federal law and will be deported.</p><p>The arrested will soon be deported.</p>.US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, including 8,000 student permits.<p>Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the Department of Transportation issued an order to stop unqualified foreign drivers from obtaining licenses to drive commercial trucks and buses.</p>.<p>Over the past several months, there have been instances of Indian-origin truck drivers arrested and charged with causing fatal crashes while driving commercial vehicles in the US. </p>