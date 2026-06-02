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Operation Checkmate | 30 Indians arrested for living and working illegally in US as truck drivers, will be deported soon

Out of the 36 illegal semi-truck drivers arrested, 30 were from India.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 05:34 IST
US newsillegal migrantsDeportationArrested

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