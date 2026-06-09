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Pedestrian traffic restricted in Midtown Manhattan as Trump's NBA Finals trip spurs intense security

Fans should expect "Secret Service-level security screening" with a no-bag policy.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:33 IST
sportsUS newsDonald TrumptrafficNBA Finals

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