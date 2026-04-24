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Pentagon chief Hegseth says US blockade on Iran 'going global'

Thirty-four ships had been turned ⁠around ⁠from the Strait of Hormuz by the US Navy so far.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 13:16 IST
World newsUSIranWashingtonPentagonTehranStrait of Hormuz

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