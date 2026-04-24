Pentagon chief Hegseth says US blockade on Iran 'going global'

<p>Washington: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the US blockade on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> is going global, adding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> had a chance to make a "good deal" with Washington.</p><p>"Our blockade is growing and going global," Hegseth told reporters.</p>.Is US targeting China? Blockade in Hormuz to have cascading effects.<p>"No one sails from the Strait of Hormuz to anywhere in the world without the permission of the United States Navy," he said.</p><p>Thirty-four ships had been turned around from the Strait of Hormuz by the US Navy so far, he said.</p>