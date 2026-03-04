Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Pentagon identifies first US soldiers killed in Iran war

Among six US military deaths ​so far, the four soldiers were members of an Iowa unit of the US Army Reserve.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 05:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 05:44 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranPentagon

Follow us on :

Follow Us