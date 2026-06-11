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Pentagon locked down after fire officials report hazardous material incident

"The Department ‌is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area," a spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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