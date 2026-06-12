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Pentagon releases video of glowing 'plasma-like sphere' hovering in the sky

Reports from ​several entries refer to ⁠sphere or orb sightings in the same general U.S. Northeast location.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:47 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpPentagonTrendingUFO

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