Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Iran will not be 'endless war', aim was to destroy ‌Tehran's ⁠missiles & more: Pentagon chief

This was the first press conference by the US higher ups since they carried out the operation against Iran. Air Force Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also addressed the nation.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 14:16 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpPentagon

Follow us on :

Follow Us