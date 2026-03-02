<p>As tensions continue to escalate in the West Asian region following Israel and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>' attack on Iran which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran too retaliated by sending a barrage of missiles at US bases in Bahrain, United Arab Emirates Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus.</p><p>On Day 3 of the conflict Pete Hegseth, United States Secretary of War addressed a press conference where he clearly stated that the military operations against Iran would not lead to an "endless war" and that the aim was to destroy Tehran's missiles, Navy and other security infrastructure.</p> .United States says it sinks Iranian warship.<p>"We're hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically," Hegseth said. </p><p>This was the first press conference by the US higher ups since they carried out the operation against Iran. Air Force Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff too addressed the nation.</p>.<p>"This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change and the world is better off for it," Hegseth said.</p><p>The briefing comes after the conflict intensified and spread to many parts of the region. On Sunday, Hezbollah carried out strikes against Israel in retaliation for the killing of Khamenei. Israel too issued orders for border areas in Lebanon to be evacuated. </p><p>The initial operation in Iran also claimed the lives of 4 US troops with one of them succumbing to their injuries today. </p>.<p>Hegseth also said that the war against Iran is not an effort to build democracy in the Islamic republic.</p><p>"No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy-building exercise. No politically correct wars. We fight to win and we don't waste time or lives," he added. </p>.<p>The US Pentagon chief also added that there was no timeline for the conflict, saying it was up to President Donald Trump to decide the length of the military campaign against Tehran.</p>