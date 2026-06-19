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Pentagon tells US lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war and other bills: Report

A full US supplemental request, which will include money for the Pentagon as well as non-defense priorities such as ​farm and disaster relief, ⁠could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 04:12 IST
World newsUSIranWhite HousePentagonwar

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