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Pentagon's Anthropic blacklisting blocked by US judge

Anthropic alleges that Defense Secretary ⁠Pete Hegseth overstepped his authority when he designated Anthropic a national security supply-chain risk.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:21 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:21 IST
World newsPentagonAnthropic

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