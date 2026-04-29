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Pentagon's Hegseth defends Iran war, says not a quagmire

Hegseth was testifying before Congress for the first time since the US and Israel launched a ​war against ⁠Iran on February 28 that has led to a surge in gasoline prices.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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