<p>Washington: US Defense Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pete-hegseth">Pete Hegseth</a> sought to defend the Iran war in fiery remarks to Congress on Wednesday, saying it was not a quagmire and attacking Democratic lawmakers as "feckless" for criticising the unpopular conflict. </p><p>Hegseth was testifying before Congress for the first time since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28 that has led to a surge in gasoline prices.</p><p>Trump's popularity has taken a pounding since the conflict began and just 34 per cent of Americans approve of the US conflict with Iran, down from 36 per cent in mid-April and 38 per cent in mid-March, the <em>Reuters/Ipsos</em> poll found.</p>.Donald Trump’s flip-flops on Iran war leave Americans confused.<p>Democrats peppered Hegseth with questions about the open-ended conflict, with Rep. John Garamendi of California calling it a "quagmire" and "political and economic disaster at every level."</p><p>Hegseth responded angrily. "You call it a quagmire, handing propaganda to our enemies? Shame on you for that statement," Hegseth said in response to Garamendi, and slammed "reckless, feckless, and defeatist" Congressional Democrats.</p><p>"Don't say: 'I support the troops on one hand, and then a two-month mission is a quagmire.' ... Who are you cheering for here? Who you pulling for?"</p>