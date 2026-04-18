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Pope Leo downplays feud with Trump, says 'not in my interest' to debate him

Trump appeared to be responding to Leo's growing criticism in recent weeks ‌of the US-Israeli war against Iran.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 14:35 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpPope Leo

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