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Pope Leo, Hours After Trump Criticism, Says He Has 'No Fear'

Leo's comments came after Trump's lengthy attack on the pope on Sunday night, in which the president accused the pontiff of being "weak on crime" and "catering to the Radical Left."
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpwarPope Leo

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