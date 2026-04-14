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Pope Leo issues warning on democracy after Trump criticism

The first US pope, writing ‌to participants of a ​Vatican meeting about the use of power in democratic societies, said democracies remained healthy only when they were rooted in moral values.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 15:43 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpPope Leo

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