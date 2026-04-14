<p>Algeria - Pope Leo warned of the risk of democracies sliding into "majoritarian tyranny" on Tuesday, in a letter issued by the Vatican two days after US President Donald Trump attacked the pontiff on social media.</p><p>The first US pope, writing to participants of a Vatican meeting about the use of power in democratic societies, said democracies remained healthy only when they were rooted in moral values.</p><p>"Lacking this foundation, (democracy) risks becoming either a majoritarian tyranny or a mask for the dominance of economic and technological elites," said Leo in the letter.</p><p>The text, released as the pope was undertaking an ambitious, 10-day tour of four African countries, did not directly address the U.S. or name any specific democracies.</p>.'We all love you': Trump tells PM Modi as two leaders discuss issue of Strait of Hormuz.<p>Trump sharply criticized Leo as "terrible" on Sunday night, after the pope had emerged in recent weeks as a growing critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.</p><p>Leo told Reuters on Monday that he planned to keep criticizing the war, despite Trump's comments.</p><p>In Tuesday's letter, the pope said the Catholic Church taught that power could not be seen as an end in itself "but as a means ordered toward the common good".</p><p>"This implies that the legitimacy of authority depends not on the accumulation of economic or technological strength, but on the wisdom and virtue with which it is exercised," said Leo.</p><p>The pope also urged leaders in democratic societies to avoid any temptation to hoard power.</p><p>"Temperance ... proves essential for the legitimate use of authority, for true temperance restrains inordinate self-exaltation and acts as a guardrail against the abuse of power," he said.</p>