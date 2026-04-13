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Pope Leo says he will continue to speak out against war after Trump attack

Pope Leo, originally from Chicago, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran in recent weeks and decried the "madness of war" on in a peace appeal on Saturday.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:44 IST
World newsDonald TrumpPope Leo

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