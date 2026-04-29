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President Donald Trump to feature on limited edition US passports

The special passports will be available only to those who show up in person at the Washington Passport Agency and not anywhere else across the country.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:19 IST
World newsUSPassportDonald TrumpTrending

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