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'Pretty sick guy, anti-Christian': Donald Trump calls White House dinner shooter 'radicalised'

The details of the manifesto contained a Christian precept of 'turning the other cheek,' to which Trump stated that it shows the accused hates Christians.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 03:28 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 03:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpWhite HouseTrump administration

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