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Putin puts forward ideas on Iran in call with Trump, Kremlin says

The phone call was the first publicly announced conversation between the two leaders since March 9, nine days after the US and Israel launched a war with Iran.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:16 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 19:16 IST
World newsVladimir PutinDonald Trump

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