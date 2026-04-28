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Republicans brace for brutal midterms as Trump’s popularity slips

Still for months, the Republican Party’s outlook has dimmed in tandem with voter faith that Trump can fix the economy.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:32 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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