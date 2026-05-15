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Resolution to rein in Trump's Iran war powers defeated

The House voted 212 to ‌212 on the war powers resolution, meaning ​it failed because it needed a majority to pass, despite more Republicans backing the effort.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 23:04 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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