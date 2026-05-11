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'Respect Xi a lot, hopefully he thinks the same of me': Trump ahead of China visit

Trump also said that he would discuss about energy and Iran war during the talks.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:08 IST
World newsUSChinaTaiwanXi JinpingDonald Trump

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