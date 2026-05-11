'Respect Xi a lot, hopefully he thinks the same of me': Trump ahead of China visit

<p>Ahead of his trip to China, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has one hope, apart from his other agendas, garnering the respect of the Chinese premier! </p><p>Talking to media on Monday, the Republican leader said that he respects <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> a lot and hoped the Chinese leader too feels the same about him. </p><p>Trump was interacting with the media before his visit to China for which the White House has also invited Elon Musk and Tim Cook alongside the US President. </p>.Trump and China's Xi set for talks spanning Iran, nuclear, trade and AI.<p>Expanding on the agenda for the trip, Trump said that he would be discussing the topic of arms sales to Taiwan with Xi<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping"> </a> in Beijing this week. </p><p>Claiming that he has a great relationship with Xi, he said, "I respect Xi a lot, hopefully he respects me."</p><p>Trump also said that he would discuss about energy and Iran war during the talks.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>