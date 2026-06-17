'Restoring legacy': After eight years, US drops India reference, renames Indo-Pacific Command back to Pacific Command

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> has reverted to the name US Pacific Command (USPACOM), replacing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indo-pacific">US Indo-Pacific Command</a> designation that had been in use since 2018.</p>.<p>Announcing the change on Tuesday, the US Department of Defence said that designation honours the Command's deep historical roots, established in 1947 by then-President Harry Truman.</p>.<p>"Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands," the Department of Defence said in a statement.</p>.<p>The command was re-designated as the US Indo-Pacific Command during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">President Donald Trump's</a> first term, with then-Defence Secretary James Mattis saying the change recognised the growing strategic linkages between the Indian and Pacific oceans.</p>.<p>Explaining the latest decision, the Pentagon said, "Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command’s deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific."</p>.<p>The department also highlighted the command's role in shaping regional security over the decades.</p>.Pentagon releases video of glowing 'plasma-like sphere' hovering in the sky .<p>"From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships," it said.</p>.<p>Despite the change in name, the command's geographic jurisdiction and mission remain unchanged. According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pentagon">Pentagon</a>, USPACOM's area of responsibility continues to stretch from the US West Coast to India's western border.</p>.<p>"USPACOM’s vast area of responsibility – spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India – remains the same," the statement said.</p>.<p>The Department of Defence added that "the command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theatre alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged."</p>.<p>When the command was renamed in 2018, Mattis had described its scope as extending "from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood">Bollywood</a> to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hollywood">Hollywood</a>, and from penguins to polar bears," while emphasising its importance to America's National Defence Strategy.</p><p>(<em><strong>Reuters</strong></em>)</p>