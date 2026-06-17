Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'Restoring legacy': After eight years, US drops India reference, renames Indo-Pacific Command back to Pacific Command

The Department of Defence added that "the command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theatre alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged."
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 04:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 04:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIndo-PacificPacific

Follow us on :

Follow Us