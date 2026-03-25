Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Rihanna shooting case: Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

The woman was charged with one count of attempted murder, ​10 felony ⁠counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 18:41 IST
RihannaCrimeLos Angeles

Follow us on :

Follow Us