Rihanna shooting case: Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

<p>Los Angeles: A Florida woman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the attempted murder of singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/woman-arrested-for-shooting-at-rihannas-beverly-hills-mansion-cops-probe-reason-for-attack-3926492">Rihanna </a>after authorities said she fired shots from a semiautomatic weapon at the Grammy-winning musician's Los Angeles mansion this month.</p><p>The woman, Ivana Lisette Ortiz, entered her plea in Los Angeles Superior Court.</p><p>Ortiz, from Orlando, Florida, was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.</p><p>Her bail was set at $1.875 million. Ortiz, 35, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.</p>.Rihanna's stalker arrested.<p>Prosecutors accused Ortiz of driving up to the front of Rihanna's home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon and firing approximately 20 gunshots. Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky and their three young children were inside a trailer on the property at the time, according to prosecutors. No one was struck by gunfire.</p><p>"This is the kind of conduct that easily could have resulted in numerous homicides," Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott told the court.</p><p>Ortiz fled the scene but was arrested a short time later in Los Angeles. Bott said she was found in a car with a rifle and a wig for a disguise.</p><p>Rihanna, singer of "We Found Love" and "Umbrella," has won nine Grammy Awards.</p>