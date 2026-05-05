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Rubio expects 'frank' meeting with pope as Trump takes fresh potshots at Leo

Trump has repeatedly disparaged the first US-born pope ​in recent weeks, drawing a backlash from ⁠Christian leaders across the political spectrum.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:06 IST
World newsDonald TrumpPope Leo

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