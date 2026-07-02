Russian couple arrested after staging Empire State Building proposal, hanging banner about 'the power of love' on antenna

<p>A Russian couple of daredevil artists climbed to the top of the Empire State Building's spire in New York City on Wednesday to unfurl a large banner urging world peace in what appeared to be an elaborate marriage proposal that ended in their arrests.</p><p>Dressed in sleeveless black clothes, Vanya Beerkus (32) and Angela Nikolau (33) climbed to the top of New York City skyscraper and unfurling the with the message: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."</p><p>Nikolau documented this feat on her social media, 1,450 feet above the city, showing images taken atop the building, as the social media erupted in a frenzy showering congratulations to the couple and putting across concerns regarding their safety.</p>.<p>Around 12:30 pm, the pair was seen on aerial video footage as they made their way down to a slightly lower platform in the antenna structure, where they took a pause. </p><p>Beerkus appeared to propose to Nikolau, as he got down on one knee, before the couple embraced and kissed. Nikolau, wearing her trademark Catwoman-style headgear, could then be seen admiring her hand and taking photographs of her ring. </p>.<p>The pair and their "rooftopping" adventures were the a theme of a 2024 documentary called <em>Skywalkers: A Love Story</em>. </p><p>The New York Police Department closed down streets around the building and later said they had taken the couple into custody "without incident", and expected to bring unspecified charges, <em>Reuters</em> reported.</p>.<p>Nikolau, according to a police document, was charged with burglary — defined in New York State as unlawfully entering a building with the intent to commit a crime. It was not immediately clear whether Beerkus was also charged, reported <em>New York Times</em>.</p><p>An Empire State Building spokesperson described the climb as an "unauthorised incident" in a statement, suggesting that they should have opted for their $1,000 "Happily Ever Empire Proposal Package" to rent out the observation deck.</p>