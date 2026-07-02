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Russian couple arrested after staging Empire State Building proposal, hanging banner about 'the power of love' on antenna

Angela Nikolau documented this feat on her social media, 1,450 feet above the city, showing images taken atop the New York City skyscraper.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 04:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesNew York CityTrendingclimbers

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