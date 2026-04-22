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Sanctions waiver on Russian oil purchase after request from over 10 countries: US Treasury

Bessent said the request to extend the sanctions waiver came on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank last week.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:26 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussian OilSanctions

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