<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday confirmed that he is meeting in the White House 'Situation Room' to chalk out nitty-gritty of Iran deal. </p><p>Taking to Truth Social, Trump declared that the potential deal would include Iran not having a nuclear weapon, the Strait of Hormuz immediately opened and all the sea mines must be removed. </p> .Trump on US dollar? Treasury officials mull putting 47th President on $250 bills.<p>"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!)."</p>.<p>Hailing the US Navy for their 'amazing' blockade of Strait ofHormuz, Trump said that ships caught in the crossfire will now be able to go home as the blockade will be lifted.</p><p>"Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!</p>.<p>The president went on with his address and said that Iran's enriched uranium which is now 'nuclear dust' will be unearthed by the United States and destroyed. </p><p>"The enriched material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust,” which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED."</p><p>"No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," Trump posted on Truth Social.</p> .<p>Trump confirmed the high-level White House talks the day news outlets reported that US and Iranian negotiators had come to terms on a tentative agreement.</p><p>The deal would extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days as new talks are held on Iran's disputed nuclear programme.</p>