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'Say hello from your favourite President': Trump agrees to remove US blockade but lays out conditions for Iran

Taking to Truth Social, Trump declared that the potential deal would include Iran not having a nuclear weapon, the Strait of Hormuz must immediately be open and all the sea mines must be removed.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:42 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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