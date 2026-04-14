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Scientists just discovered 5.6 million bees under a New York State cemetery

The colony is one of the largest ever recorded and likely one of the oldest, the researchers note.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 15:22 IST
World newsNew YorkUSbees

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