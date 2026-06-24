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Secy Marco Rubio says US won't do anything that would undermine Gulf security

"If Iran wants to make a good and real deal, the United States is open to that. If they're not, then of course ​the President has options," Rubio said.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:08 IST
IranKuwaitUS newsGulfWest AsiaMarco Rubio

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