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In a first, US Senate votes to check Trump’s war powers, rebuking him on Iran

It came as Republicans in Congress have expressed skepticism and alarm about the ceasefire agreement Trump struck with the Iranians, as the conflict approaches its fifth month.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 03:41 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 03:37 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpSenate

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