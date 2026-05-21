Senior citizens in US duped of ‘millions of dollars’: FBI shuts down call centre in India

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
US business executives plead guilty for enabling India-based call centres to defraud elderly Americans of millions.
Key points
• Guilty pleas
Two US business executives admitted to facilitating fraudulent call centres that targeted vulnerable Americans, particularly senior citizens.
• Fraudulent operations
Scammers used deceptive pop-ups to trick victims into paying for fake technical support, draining millions from unsuspecting individuals.
• Role of executives
The duo provided call routing infrastructure and advised scammers on evading security checks and account terminations.
• FBI intervention
An FBI investigation led to the shutdown of an India-based call centre and the conviction of five fraudsters.
• Impact on victims
Tech support scams cost Americans $2.1 billion in 2023, with elderly victims losing life savings and peace of mind.
Key statistics
$2.1 billion
Annual losses from tech support scams in the US
$5.7 million
Reported losses in Rhode Island alone
2016 to 2022
Duration of fraudulent operations
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 06:05 IST