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Senior citizens in US duped of ‘millions of dollars’: FBI shuts down call centre in India

Two US men plead guilty to providing critical telecommunications infrastructure that allowed India-based call centres defraud vulnerable US citizens.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Senior citizens in US duped of ‘millions of dollars’: FBI shuts down call centre in India

In one line
US business executives plead guilty for enabling India-based call centres to defraud elderly Americans of millions.
Key points
Guilty pleas
Two US business executives admitted to facilitating fraudulent call centres that targeted vulnerable Americans, particularly senior citizens.
Fraudulent operations
Scammers used deceptive pop-ups to trick victims into paying for fake technical support, draining millions from unsuspecting individuals.
Role of executives
The duo provided call routing infrastructure and advised scammers on evading security checks and account terminations.
FBI intervention
An FBI investigation led to the shutdown of an India-based call centre and the conviction of five fraudsters.
Impact on victims
Tech support scams cost Americans $2.1 billion in 2023, with elderly victims losing life savings and peace of mind.
Key statistics
$2.1 billion
Annual losses from tech support scams in the US
$5.7 million
Reported losses in Rhode Island alone
2016 to 2022
Duration of fraudulent operations
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsWorld newsFraudFBItelemarketingIndian call centres

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