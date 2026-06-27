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Senior US officials frustrated by Maria Machado bid to return to Venezuela after quakes, White House official says

'We support her returning to Venezuela, but does it have to be 24 hours after a ‌massive humanitarian catastrophe where the death toll continues to climb?' the White ⁠House official said.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 17:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesWhite HouseVenezuela

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