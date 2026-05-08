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Set back for Trump: US trade court rules 10% global tariffs as 'invalid'

The court refused to grant a broader injunction sought by a coalition of 24 mostly Democratic-led states, saying they lacked the legal standing required to seek relief on behalf of all importers.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:38 IST
World newsDonald TrumptariffsUS tariffs

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