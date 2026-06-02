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Seven, including suspect, killed in shooting spree in Iowa over 'domestic dispute'

The 'series of homicides' occurred at two residences and a business in the city of Muscatine, according to the police.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 03:15 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 03:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesShootingCrimeIowa

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