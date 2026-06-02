Seven, including suspect, killed in shooting spree in Iowa over 'domestic dispute'

<p>At least seven people, including the suspect, were killed in a shooting spree at multiple locations in Iowa, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, in an apparent "domestic-related dispute" on Monday, according to the police. </p><p>The "series of homicides" occurred at two residences and a business in the city of Muscatine, according to the police.</p><p>In a statement, the Muscatine Police Department said personnel were dispatched around 12:12 pm on Monday following a report of a shooting at a residence on Park Avenue.</p><p>Upon entering the residence, police officers and emergency responders found four people who had sustained gunshot wounds. All four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.</p>.3, including shooter, killed at high school hockey game in Rhode Island.<p>The police identified the suspected shooter as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, who had left the residence before the investigators arrived.</p><p>As the investigation progressed, the police learned there were more victims and, subsequently, located two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds — while one was found at a residence on Mill Street, the other at a nearby business on Grandview Avenue.</p><p>Later, the police located McFarland near a pedestrian bridge with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and emergency responders provided medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according the statement.</p><p>The police said that preliminary findings indicate the shootings stemmed from a domestic-related dispute, as all victims were found to be family members of the suspect. Their names or ages have nor been released by the police. According to media reports, the suspect had a criminal record. </p><p>The police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.</p>