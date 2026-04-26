<p>Shortly after the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner began <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the location following a shooting incident near the venue in Washington on Saturday.</p><p>A gunman made his way into the building by charging through the security screening which was guarded by armed security personnel who opened fire at the man in an attempt to stop him in his tracks.</p><p>As shots rang out in the lobby of the building, panic spread as people inside the ballroom heard loud bangs which prompted them to take cover under their tables. In no time, Secret Service agents flooded the venue and started making their way towards the President and his wife who were seated on a dias.</p><p>Videos of the incident show Trump and First Lady Melania looking up as the sound of gunshots boomed across the room. They, along with other US leaders were immediately evacuated from the scene.</p>.Donald Trump shares first pictures of shooter after White House dinner incident.<p>On other hand, many sitting in the audience started screaming, "Get down, get down!" and ducked under their tables for protection. The security personnel took control of the situation as National Guard personnel were deployed inside the building, while security outside was tightened.</p>.<p>Later, the banquet hall was also evacuated. </p><p>Alexandra Ingersoll, a correspondent for One America News, told AFP she was inside when the commotion began, and saw Secret Service spring into action to protect the president.</p><p>"I just ducked under the table and I was like 'I'm not going to risk this,'" she told AFP. "I didn't know if the shooter was neutralized or what was going on."</p><p>Donald Trump said that the shooter has been apprehended. He went on Truth Social and wrote that both he and Vice President JD Vance were safe.</p><p>The US Secret Service also confirmed that one person was in custody.<br>Investigation under way </p><p>Later he held a press conference and said, "A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service"</p><p>The man taken into custody was Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to multiple law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose the information.</p><p>"They seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too," Trump said. </p>