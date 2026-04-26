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Shots fired, guests duck, Trump rushed out: What we know so far

A gunman made his way into the building by charging through the security screening which was guarded by armed security personnel who opened fire at the man in an attempt to stop him in his tracks.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 05:46 IST
World newsUnited StatesShootingDonald TrumpWhite HouseMelania Trump

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