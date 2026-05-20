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Slain security guard of California mosque engaged gunmen in shootout, hailed as hero

They were found dead in their vehicle a short time later several blocks away, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:05 IST
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