'Sometimes lovers have a spat': Israel envoy on Trump's 'Bibi, you better be careful' warning

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday asked Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> not to retaliate against Iran's latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing peace deal negotiations to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia. </p><p>"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump had said adding that the Iranian strikes did not hurt anybody, and hoping Israel will not retaliate. </p><p>"If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years," he said.</p><p><a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/world/israeli-envoy-dismisses-trump-netanyahu-rift-over-iran-sometimes-lovers-have-a-spat-article-13944341.html">According to media reports</a>, Netanyahu is said to have halted the strikes after Trump cautioned him that if the escalation continues, the country risks being "left on its own".</p>.'Israel has full right to self-defence': Netanyahu declares on phone call with US President Trump.<p>However, Yechiel Leiter, Israel's envoy to the US, dismissed the claims and said the communication between the two leaders is cooperative. </p><p>"I have been on the calls and all the meetings that the Prime Minister has with the President, and I can tell you that there are journalists in the circuit who like to play up a certain narrative," <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/video/6397932914112">he said on</a> <em>Fox News</em>. </p><p>"The conversations between the Prime Minister and the President are cordial, they're friendly, they have a deep friendship that goes back some 40 years. And sometimes lovers have a spat, and sometimes the tension in the room and on the conversation can get a little heated," he further said. </p><p>"The President understands full well that we cannot absorb ballistic missiles into our country without responding. And at some point, the President said, let's try to spiral this down, which the PM decided to do," he added. </p><p>Trump, who launched the war alongside Israel in February, has been trying to reach a negotiated settlement with Iran, while excluding Israel from those talks.</p><p>He has publicly prodded Netanyahu to refrain from actions that could scupper the talks, including by holding fire in Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March in pursuit of the Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>