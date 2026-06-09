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'Sometimes lovers have a spat': Israel envoy on Trump's 'Bibi, you better be careful' warning

Yechiel Leiter, Israel's envoy to the US, dismissed the claims and said the communication between the two leaders is cooperative.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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