Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Staff absences soar at some US airports as ICE agents prepare to screen travelers

At airports in Houston, New York and Atlanta, more than one-third of Transportation Security Administration staff were calling in sick or otherwise absent, ⁠DHS said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 02:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 02:26 IST
World newsUnited Statesairports

Follow us on :

Follow Us