<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Thursday said he was unsure if he would agree to a deal with Iran and acknowledged that the Iranians were "good negotiators".</p><p>"I don't know if we'll be able to do that. I don't know if we're willing to do that," Trump said on the prospects of a deal. </p><p>However, minutes later, Trump said, "Iran must make a deal or face continued <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/US">US </a>onslaught". </p>.Donald Trump tells advisors he wants Iran conflict to end in coming weeks: Report.<p>During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said, "They now have the chance, that is Iran, to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and to join a new path forward."</p><p>"We'll see if they want to do it. If they don't, we're their worst nightmare. In the meantime, we'll just keep blowing them away," he added. </p><p>The statements come after a senior Iranian official told <em>Reuters </em>that US proposal to end the war was "one-sided and unfair", but that diplomacy continues. </p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Controlling Iran's oil an option but won't talk about it': Trump.<p>Meanwhile, Trump said Iranians were desperate for a deal and that they were in talks, something that Tehran has denied. </p><p>He also cast Iranian officials as "great negotiators" and said he was seeking an agreement that opens the Strait of Hormuz and shuts down Tehran's military ambitions.</p><p>Trump suggested that a deal might not ultimately come together.</p>