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Standoff on terms to end war continues: Donald Trump warns Tehran, then says he might not agree on deal

Trump said Iranians were desperate for a deal and that they were in talks, something that Tehran has denied.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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